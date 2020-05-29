PDP Crisis: Members protest, shut party secretariat in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama – Lafia

As crisis in the Nasarawa State Chapter of the PDP deepens, supporters and some members of the party Friday protested against the leadership of Francis Orogu and shut down the party’s secretariat in Lafia.

A High Court Sitting in Akwanga Local Government Area (LGA) had annulled wards and LGA congresses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State.

The court on Thursday annulled the congresses for violating an earlier order of the court restraining the party from conducting the congresses of March 7 and 22.

The members were chanting that the state Caretaker Chairman of the party Francis Orogu must go.

They claimed that the tenure of the present officials of the state has elapsed since April and urged the national headquarters of the party to intervene and save the chapter from an avoidable crisis.

They said that the entire State Working Committee (SWC) under the caretaker Chairman was not working for the party, but their own pocket.

Reacting on the matter, the caretaker Chairman described the action as the handwork of mischief makers who were trying to destabilise the party for their selfish gain.

Orogu noted that though his tenure as chairman has ended, he was made the caretaker Chairman by the National Headquarters of the party.

Addressing journalists in Lafia while reacting to the judgement delivered by Justice Mustapha Ramat that nullified the ward and local government congresses in the state, the caretaker committee Chairman, Francis Orogu claimed the judge did not only rely on the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs but gave judgement on issues that were not before his court.

“A clear case in reference is the dissolution of the state PDP caretaker committee appointed by the NEC of the party on the 10th of May, 2020 after the expiration of their four years tenure in accordance with the party constitution”.

According to the caretaker chairman, PDP as a party is not deterred by the pronouncement of Justice Mustapha Ramat but added that any attempt to disorganise PDP in the state which he said has been the primary intention of those he claimed are sponsoring the unnecessary stage-managed crisis in the party in Nasarawa State, will be resisted.

“On the strength of the development, PDP in the state has decided not to only challenge Justice Mustapha Ramat’s judgement legally but to also politically resist any attempt to distract the attention on the right trajectory”, Orogu stated.

He stated this while calling on the leaders at all levels, party supporters to remain calm, focus and committed to strengthening the party in the state rather than power-grabbing by a few individuals.

However, a former minister of state, FCT, Senator Solomon Ewuga reacting to the development, described the judgement as democracy in action.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: