By Gabriel Olawale

The frontline aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu, has felicitated with Professor Ibrahim Gambari on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Professor Gambari’s appointment was confirmed today, Wednesday 13th of May, by the SGF, Boss Mustapha, before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting.

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, through a statement released by his Campaign Organization, said: “As a renowned diplomat and former Minister of Foreign affairs, Professor Ibrahim Gambari’s devotion to this country is without doubt.”

“I am confident that he will serve the President and country with utmost dedication, sincerity of purpose, and excellence.”

“I congratulate him and wish him a successful tenure.”

Vanguard

