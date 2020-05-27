Pandemonium in Kwara Assembly as PDP member-elect barricades gate

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

There was pandemonium at the Kwara State House of Assembly as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member-elect, Hon Abdulraheem Agboola, and his sympathizers barricaded the entrance of the Assembly complex.

Vanguard reliably gathered that Hon. Agboola reportedly blocked the main gate of Kwara Assembly complex following his inability to enter the house of assembly located in Asa dam area, Ilorin.

It took the intervention of the emissaries from the state commissioner of police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun who prevented the development from degenerating to chaos as the aggrieved member-elect and his supporters were peacefully prevailed upon to allow the house to sit.

The Speaker, Hon Yakubu Danladi had refused to swear-in Agboola the only PDP member-elect even after securing victory at Appeal Court and collecting Certificate of Return from Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Recall that the Court of Appeal in December 2019 declared Agboola as the winner of the Ilorin South constituency election, thereby nullifying victory of Hassan Abdulazeez.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant on Media to Kwara Assembly Speaker, Sheriff Ibrahim while reacting to the development a few months ago, said there is another court challenging Agboola’s victory.

This development however forced the assembly to postpone swearing-in of All Progressives Congress (APC) member-elect, Adam Rufai to represent Patigi State Constituency in the House.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: