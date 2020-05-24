Kindly Share This Story:

By Ephraim Oseji

The founder of Ajagunla Foundation and Peoples Democratic Party senatorial candidate for Osun Central Senatorial District in the 2019 election, Mr. Olubiyi Fadeyi yesterday distributed free fuel to commercial drivers, grinding machine operators and Okada riders in selected local government in the senatorial district in Osogbo, Olorunda, Boripe, Irepodun, Orolu and Odo Otin Local Government areas.

Ajagunla, who was in attendance at the Jaye filling station along Ikirun/Osogbo road venue of the donation, advised the people to maintain personal hygiene by constantly washing their hands and maintain social distancing.

According to Fadeyi, “This is my contribution to alleviate the suffering of my people caused by this COVID-19 pandemic. I urged the people to observe laid down precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19 by regular hand washing, use of hand sanitizer, use of nose mask, use of elbow when sneezing, staying at home and self-isolation when feeling unwell.”

He disclosed that other local governments in the zone will also benefit and that date will be communicated to the public soon.

It could be recalled that Ajagunla remains the first individual to share hands sanitizers to people of the state and also sponsored a radio Mathematics class aired on Rave FM 91.7 FM.

