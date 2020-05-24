Oyo deputy governor says relationship with boss cordial, robust

Kindly Share This Story:

Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan, Deputy Governor of Oyo State, says his relationship with his boss, Gov. Seyi Makinde, is very robust and cordial.

Olaniyan told newsmen in Ibadan on Sunday that reports alleging a rift were “the handiwork of fifth columnists bent on destabilising the current administration in the state”.

He rejected suggestions that the Makinde-led administration had achieved nothing in the last one year.

“The administration has achieved a lot in the last year. We have achieved a lot in the areas of education, health, security, and infrastructure. We have also maintained regular payment of salaries

“Those saying that this administration has not achieved anything in the last one year are mischief makers who are hell-bent on distracting and destabilising the government,” he said.

On the COVID-19 pandemic, Olaniyan said that the government was doing everything humanly possible to stop further spread of the virus.

“We have set up functional isolation centres, test centres, and upgraded some health facilities across the state.

“We have also identified the poor and most vulnerable, and distributed palliatives to them in a very modest way.

”We have tried to ensure that these palliatives get to the targeted people. The government will do even more,” he said.

The deputy governor assured Oyo residents that the administration would remain focused and committed to their well being, saying that the protection of lives and property was a major goal.

He said that the administration would continue to implement people-oriented policies aimed at transforming the state and uplifting it to greater heights.

Olaniyan congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of the fasting period and the Eid-el-Fitri celebration and called on them to continue to live in harmony.

