Oyo: Christians, Muslims, traditionalists jostle for community chairmanship

Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

CHRISTIANS, Muslims, and traditionalists in Ifeloju Local Development Council Authority (LCDA) of Oyo State are now at loggerhead over the chairmanship of the Ogbooro Community in the Ifeloju Local Development Council Authority (LCDA) of Oyo State.

A Christian group led by Deacon Mathew Alayande Ayanleke in a petition to the Oyo State Police Commissioner, and the State Director of Security Services, is calling on Governor Makinde to ensure that security officers in the area display professionalism in their handling of the sectarian crisis rocking the town.

In the petition dated 11th May 2020, the group under the name: “Ifelodun Omo Ogboro”, alleged that leaders of the community were for ages rotational with chairmanship position being rotated every three years among the Christians, Muslims, and the traditionalists.

Deacon Ayanleke said: “The tenure of the community leaders under the leadership of Ajani Ojeponle Kolawole (a traditionalist) expired on December 31, 2019, but after the community meeting of 18th December 2019, the executive decided not to allow for election but were insisting on the elongation of their tenure. We Christians rejected this seeing it as a slap on our face.”

“Ojeponle is heading the executive comprising Jimoh Dauda as Secretary (Muslim) and Sobalaje Elijah (Christian) among others. When they refused to relinquish office but continued collecting tickets from traders for revenue generation, we reported them to the Police but nothing was done. On January 31, 2020, we inaugurated our executive and on February 1, 2020, we commenced operation. My executive comprises Agboola Kehinde (Muslim as Secretary); Akanbi Ipadeola (Traditionalist as Vice-Chairman); Alhaji Salawu Ogundiya (Treasurer); Fasola Awoniyi (PRO 1); and Olagbenro Oladimeji (Christian as Auditor)”.

“On Friday, May 8, 2020, there was a clash of operation between my executive members and Ojeponle’s regarding the collection of revenues. Ojeponle and his people petitioned the Police, claiming that we attacked them and so I was on Saturday 9th May 2020 detained along with five other members, without verifying the claim. We were released on bail in the evening of Monday, 11th May 2020. This is unjust and unfair, and a display of unprofessionalism and bias on the part of the Police.”

“While we are preparing to head for the court to fight for our right for justice to prevail in this matter, we are using this medium to call on our Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, to intervene. He should cause the State Police Commissioner, Mr. Shina Olukolu, to call the Ogbooro DPO and the Area Commander to order, and allow peace to reign in our community. They should call the Ojeponle-led executive whose 3-year tenure has ended, to order, and relinquish office to allow a new executive to come in. This is for the sake of peace in our community. We urge the DPO and the Area Commander to carefully manage this crisis in this pandemic period lest it escalates beyond expectation, else they will be held responsible”, Deacon Alayande said.

