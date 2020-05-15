Kindly Share This Story:

Three female opposition members were this week abducted leading to an outcry and diplomatic concerns raised by the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.

On Friday (May 15) all three were found having been assaulted and abandoned along a road, the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change confirmed in a tweet.

The three included a sitting lawmaker, MP Joanna Mamombe and youth leaders Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marov. They were reportedly arrested on Wednesday while they held a demonstration over the government’s COVID-19 response.

Reports said they were protesting effects of an ongoing virus lockdown on the most vulnerable section of society.

“Lawyers just informed us that Cecilia Chimbiri, Joana Mamombe and Netsai Marova victims of enforced disappearance, were dumped and found late last night.

“Sadly, they are in bad shape having been subjected to torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment. These rogue regime terror tactics!” disputed leader of the MDC Nelson Chamisa tweeted.

