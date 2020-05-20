Osun withdraw case against Facebook user allege of public incitement

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A Magistrate’s Court in Osogbo, Osun State on Wednesday, struck out charges against a 32-year-old man, Akinloye Saheed, who posted on Facebook that Osun state government imported COVID-19 patient.

The defendant was arraigned on April 14 for allegedly publishing false information on Facebook to incite members of the public against the state government.

The charge sheet read to the defendant during arraignment alleged that he “did interfere with an executive order of the state when you published on your Facebook page that “when I accused Osun government of importing COVID-19 patient into the state just to access fund from the FG, many didn’t believe. The said imported patients are now negative. APC you are not doing well”.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Femi Akande, in a statement, said governor Gboyega Oyetola has directed the Ministry of Justice to withdraw the charge.

When the case came up Wednesday, the prosecutor, Mr. Dele Akintayo, informed the court of the decision to withdraw the charge.

The Magistrate, Dr. Olusegun Ayilara, thereby struck out the charge.



