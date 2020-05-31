Osun Police arrest man, 20, for defiling 10 years old girl

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Police command arrested a 20-year-old suspect, Abdullateef for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl.

It was gathered that the suspect lured the innocent girl into a building around 4 pm at Okinni, in Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State.

The suspect, according to sources in Okinni lured the girl into a building around Isale-Alfa where he resides and had carnal knowledge of the girl.

Having discovered that the girl was bleeding, her mother persuaded and she narrated how she was defiled.

Confirming the incident, the Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola said the mother reported the matter at Dada Estate Divisional Police headquarters, where the suspect’s arrest was effected.

She also stated that investigation was ongoing with a view to ensuring that the suspect if found wanting, is made to face the full wrath of the law.

According to her, the police are not taking the issues of rape of minors lightly and whoever is found to be culpable would be used as a deterrent to others.

“The suspect has been arrested while the girl has also been taken to the Police Hospital in Osogbo for treatment. Meanwhile, investigation thorough investigation will be conducted in the case so that if the suspect is culpable, he will serve as an example for others who nurse similar ambition against young girls in the state”, she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

