Osun Assembly suspends council chairman over misappropriation of fund

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Chairman of Ife-North Local Government Council Area, Taiwo Orosanya has been suspended from office as his deputy takes over the affairs of the council.

A letter addressed to the Vice-Chairman, Adeyeba Ebenezer by the Council-Manager, Engr Adeyeye Jacob dated May 5, 2020, stated that after the suspension of the chairman by the House of Assembly on Monday, the Ebenezer is directed to take over the affairs of the council.

It was gathered that the local government parliamentarians passed a vote of no confidence on the council chairman had failed to give an account of the finances of the council’s fund.

The letter was thereafter forwarded to the State House of Assembly for ratification and to effect his suspension.

Meanwhile, the Assembly’s resolution at its executive session on Monday signed by the Speaker, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, a copy which was obtained by our correspondent stated that having received the notification of vote of no confidence against Orosanya and having failed to explain how the council fund was expended, the council boss was suspended from office for two months.

It reads, “That after a thorough deliberation on the notification of “Vote of No-confidence passed by the Parliamentarians of ife North Local Government on the Chairman, Hon. Taiwo Hassan Orosanya and submitted to the Honourable House, the State of House of Assembly hereby resolves that Hon. Taiwo Hassan Orosanya, having failed to explain to the satisfaction of the House how substantial funds of the Local Government were expended, was found guilty of gross misconduct levelled against him, should vacate his office as Chairman of the Council and handover to the Vice-Chairman (who will function in meeting capacity) for a period of two (2) months effective from Monday, 4 May to Friday, 5 July 2020 in line with the provisions of section 11 of the State of Osun Local Government Areas (Creation and Administration) Law, 2015”.

Efforts to get the suspended Chairman’s reaction at the time of filing this report were futile as he did not pick calls put to his mobile phone.

