Osun Amotekun nabs 10 Chinese, Ghanaian, 3 locals for illegal mining

By Shina Abubakar

OPERATIVES of the Osun Amotekun Corps in collaboration with the state Joint Taskforce, yesterday, arrested illegal miners during a raid on four illegal mining sites in the state.

Those arrested include 10 Chinese nationals, a Ghanaian and three indigenous illegal miners.

The raided sites were Itagunmodi, Igun and Ariye I and II, all in Atakunmosa-West Local Government Area of the State, following a tip-off by members of the public.

The operation which lasted about two hours was carried out at all the illegal mining sites in the council area.

Speaking with journalists after the operation, the Director-General, Amotekun Corps in the state, Mr. Amitolu Shittu, said the operation was part of the state government’s resolve to clear the state of economic saboteurs.

Shittu commended the JTF comprising Nigerian Army, Air force, Navy, Police, DSS, NSCDC and Immigration for their cooperation with Amotekun corps to make the operation a success.

