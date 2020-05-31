Ossai to bag International Human Rights Commission, IHRC Award

Kindly Share This Story:

The Special Assitant to Delta State Governor on Special Duties Media and Nigeria Youth Ambassador Mr. Ossai Ovie Success is set to bag the 2020 International Human Rights Commission, IHRC Award.

According to the Secretary-General of the International Human Rights Commission, IHRC Sir Professor Raf Marcin Wasik, The International award is coming as a result of Ossai’s continuously active role in service of humanity particularly the fight against the COVID-19 and the palliative support to the poor.

The award will be handed to the recipient during the 2020 edition of the International Human Rights Commission, IHRC Award.

Ossai, who was appointed by the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa at the age of 23 as Political Aide and reappointed with elevation as Special Assitant at the age of 27 has distinguished himself by being an inspiration to youths, Empowering the youths across the state, giving scholarship to students by contributing positively to humanity and has been honoured with several Awards by different Non Governmental body.

