Breaking News
Translate

Osinbajo-led NCP proposes free healthcare, improved power for Nigerians

On 7:44 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Osinbajo Led NCP Proposed Free Healthcare, Improved Power for Nigerians

The National Council on Privatisation (NCP) in a meeting chaired by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, on Tuesday, seeks the approval for free healthcare and improved power sector to the benefit of millions of Nigerians.

Professor Osinabjo, while presiding over the council meeting, approved the preparation and presentation to President Muhammadu Buhari, a draft legislative instrument to enact the Health Sector Reform Bill and associated legislation.

In a tweet by the spokesman to the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande revealed that among issues discussed by the NCP include: the power sector and comprehensive healthcare reforms.

ALSO READ: TCN, AEDC trade blames over poor power supply 

He recalled that the critical point of “Buhari administration’s reform will ensure that several millions of Nigerians who can’t afford to pay, would receive efficient healthcare services once the new system takes off.”

Members of the NCP include some ministers, the CBN Governor and the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises who doubles as the Secretary of the Council.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!