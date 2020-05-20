Osinbajo-led NCP proposes free healthcare, improved power for Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Council on Privatisation (NCP) in a meeting chaired by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, on Tuesday, seeks the approval for free healthcare and improved power sector to the benefit of millions of Nigerians.

Professor Osinabjo, while presiding over the council meeting, approved the preparation and presentation to President Muhammadu Buhari, a draft legislative instrument to enact the Health Sector Reform Bill and associated legislation.

In a tweet by the spokesman to the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande revealed that among issues discussed by the NCP include: the power sector and comprehensive healthcare reforms.

VP Osinbajo has just presided over the National Council on Privatization, NCP, where power sector issues & comprehensive healthcare reforms were tabled. Significantly, NCP today approved preparation & presentation to Mr. President & FEC, a draft legislative instrument to enact… — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) May 19, 2020

He recalled that the critical point of “Buhari administration’s reform will ensure that several millions of Nigerians who can’t afford to pay, would receive efficient healthcare services once the new system takes off.”

Members of the NCP include some ministers, the CBN Governor and the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises who doubles as the Secretary of the Council.

Vanguard

