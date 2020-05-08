Oshiomhole not part of any mock primary, Edo APC leaders tell Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

All Progressives Congress, APC leaders in Edo State on Thursday berated the Governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki for dragging the name of the party’s Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole into the mock primary that he was not involved.

Apparently peeved by the governor’s comment calling on the Federal Government to hold Oshiomhole responsible if he fails to curb the spread of the Covid-19 in the state.

The leaders poo-poohed his claim declaring that despite collecting N350billion from various sources yet there’s nothing on ground to show.

Hear the leaders:

We represent the several thousands of APC leaders, stakeholders and members In Edo State whose determination to replace Mr Godwin Obaseki in the forthcoming gubernatorial election is unwavering. Not every leader deserving to endorse the following statement could have their names included hereunder for want of space.

Our attention has been severally drawn to publications by Governor Godwin Obaseki and his agents in a section of the press, alleging that the National Chairman of APC, organized a “mock primary” in Edo State on April 30, 2020, purportedly to pick a candidate for the Gubernatorial election in Edo State. He further alleged that the meeting had over 50 persons in attendance, thereby flouting his government’s directives on the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

We hereby vehemently deny any involvement of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in our activities. We also state emphatically that there was no crowded meeting of 20 persons or more by this body of APC Leaders anywhere in Edo State in recent time. We hereby challenge Mr Godwin Obaseki to prove his allegation of a crowded “meeting of more than 50 persons” by releasing a video of such an event. A look at the list of those who issued this statement on behalf of our teeming members will expose the rudeness in describing us as puppets of Oshiomhole by Mr Obaseki in the statement under reference.

The twisted narrative by Mr Obaseki is meant to drag the National Chairman, Comrade Oshiomhole’s name into our activities in order to blackmail him. This is an ongoing but overused strategy for his ill-fated campaign for the second tenure. We state unequivocally that we are not intimidated by Mr Obaseki’s hackneyed bashing of and disrespect for the former Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, whose excellent performance in government remains the selling points for our party till date.

Contrary to the resort to personalised attacks by Godwin Obaseki on the National Chairman, who is not contesting any election, we are confronting Mr Obaseki with the evidence of bad governance, destruction of democratic culture, wicked demonization of those on whose backs he rose to power and systematic destruction of APC, the platform that brought him to power.

Vanguard

