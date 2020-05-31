One year in office: Makinde to roll out first set of digitized C of Os on Monday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

IN continuation of activities commemorating his one year in office, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State will on Monday (today), distribute the first set of digitized Certificate of Occupancy to successful applicants under the Oyo State Home Owners Charter (OYHOC) scheme.

The land title document, “Made Easy Initiative,” is what the governor called his administration’s promise to speed up the process of getting land title documents at an affordable cost and also within 60 days.

Also read:

These title documents include Certificate of Occupancy, Deed of Assignment, Deed of Sublease, and Deed of Mortgage Consents.

A release issued on Sunday by the Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Barrister Abiodun Abdu-Raheem and made available to Vanguard, said the event which would take place at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan was part of activities commemorating the one year in office of the present administration.

He further explained that the programme which would hold at 12.00 noon would be done with strict adherence to COVID-19 safety measures which would, therefore, limit the number of applicants that would be invited for the symbolic presentation.

Barrister Abdu-Raheem also called on eligible property owners without title or approved documents to take advantage of the window of opportunity, while encouraging people with outstanding applications to visit Room 4 of the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan to find out the status of their applications with a view to ensuring they get their title document as this administration is determined to provide title documents within 60 days of application.

He, however, told applicants to also call 070069652637 (0700 OYO LANDS) or send an email to lands@oyostate.gov.ng to make any inquiries.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: