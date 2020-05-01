One killed, several others injured, as cultists clash in Delta community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi

The supremacy battle between Baggar and Aiye cult groups in Sapele, Delta State has reportedly claimed the life of one with many sustaining injuries.

It was gathered that the supremacy war started with a cult leader demanding cash from a rival cult member in what they call ‘protection money.’

“And when the rival cult member refused to pay, we learnt he was badly bruised and that angered members of his cult group who attacked in retaliation,” the source, who craved anonymity, said.

It was gathered from a source at Irato Road, where the only death was recorded, that Tega (the deceased) was chased from the New Road area of the town to Irato Road, adding: “It was close to Richard Continental Hotel that they finally caught up with him and was killed.”

The source said the cultists operated freely in the Vita foam area of Amukpe, where gunshots rained on Tuesday night till the early hours of Wednesday morning.

When Vanguard visited Irato Road Wednesday night, there were splashes of blood at the scene where Tega (the deceased) was said to have been killed, with residents speaking about it in hush tunes.

Attempt to reach Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya, was not successful as her mobile number was not connecting.

Vanguard

