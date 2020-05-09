One killed, another injured in road accident in Minna – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger says one person died and another injured in an accident on along Minna-Bida road in Bosso Local Government Area.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Joel Dagwa, said this in an interview with newsmen on Saturday in Minna.

Dagwa said the accident, which occurred at about 4:45 a.m. involved two vehicles with registration number MNA 488 VC and RBC 579 YB and a motorcycle without registration number.

Dagwa said that five people were involved in the accident which resulted in the death of one person.

He explained that two vehicles and one motorcycle were cleared from the road and handed over to Kpakungu police division.

He said that the victims were taken to General Hospital Minna, where a doctor confirmed the female victim dead and the rider was referred to IBB Specialist Hospital.

He said that the victims were on the motorcycle.

The sector commander advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits, to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.

He blamed the accident on wrong overtaking and speed violation.

The sector commander said that the Corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against dangerous driving.

“We will continue to sustain our aggressive patrols in and outside the metropolis to ensure that road users adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to avoid road accidents,” he said.

