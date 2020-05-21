One dies, others injure as tanker rams into commercial bus, car on Otedola Bridge in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck in the early hours on Thursday, May 21, 2020, when a tanker suddenly rammed into a commercial bus and a car on the popular Otedola Bridge, along Lagos Ibadan-Expressway, killing an unidentified passenger, a female while others sustained injuries in the process.

According to reports, an infant was among the injured victims in the unfortunate multiple accidents. The situation resulted in chaotic traffic situation in the axis.

As a result of the crash which occurred at about 9.30am, inward Berger, Lagos Ibadan Expressway, motorists who were stranded in the attendant gridlock were diverted into alternative routes to get to their respective destinations.

The registration numbers of the ill-fated vehicles are: A Volkswagen car: AAA 722 FU and the bus, Mazda, KJA 581 XL, while the tanker could not be ascertained at press time.

An eyewitness attributed the cause of the accident to overspending and brake failure on the part of the driver of the tanker filled with Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, otherwise called, petrol.

Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu when contacted at about 10 am, confirmed the incident, saying the agency has cordoned off the accident scene with the aim to effectively evacuate all the accidented vehicles from the road in order to restore normalcy for easy movement of vehicles.

Oke-Osanyintolu explained that “Upon the arrival of LASEMA, Response Team, LRT at the scene, it was discovered that a tanker loaded with PMS rammed into a bus and a car.

“Two adult males and a child were severely injured by the impact and were attended to by the Agency’s officials, before being taken to trauma center for further treatment.

“Unfortunately, one yet to be identified adult female lost her life at the scene and her remains have been transported to the mortuary.

“Recovery of the three affected vehicles from the road has been carried out by the agency’s light tow truck.”

Oke-Osanyintolu, however, said an investigation into the immediate and remote cause of the tragic incident has commenced.

