One dies, 15 injure as fire guts tanker in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck on Friday evening when a 45,000 capacity laden truck with Automotive Gas Oil, AGO, otherwise called, Diesel, suddenly caught fire opposite a fuel station at Obalende roundabout, Lagos Island, killing one person and injured 16 in a lone accident.

Recall that a few days ago, a fuel station located along Yaya Abatan, Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Area, LGA, went up in flames, destroying over 30 vehicles in the process following a tanker explosion.

Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident which occurred at about 5. 10 pm, said the situation has been brought under control.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu: “The agency received a distress call on the above incident concerning a 45, 000-litre capacity tanker loaded with PMS which was set ablaze having fallen on its side directly in front of a petrol station.

“The agency’s officials and men of the Lagos State Fire Service and the Federal Fire Service battled to save the situation from causing extensive damage.

“The tanker, while negotiating a bend in front of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation NNPC, fuel station lost control and fell on its side and caught fire.

“One dead, and about 15 people got injured. The fuel station was, however, not affected

“The raging fire was later curtailed and extinguished and surrounding buildings protected from being gutted.”

Vanguard

