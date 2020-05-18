Ondo will soon have cure for COVID-19 – Akeredolu assures

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said that the state may soon have its own cure for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Akeredolu, disclosed this while giving update on the state of coronavirus at the Government House on Monday in Akure.

He said that government had been encouraging traditional medicine practitioners in the state to find cure for the virus.

“Whatever the cure the state comes up with will still go through clinical authentication and approval.

“There have been various suggestions and unauthorised recommendations of drugs and therapies for COVID-19.

“We wish to use this opportunity to advise the public against embarking on any harmful and indiscriminate act.

“All the herbal combinations and orthodox medicine, mostly being promoted and displayed on the social media and elsewhere, have not yet been authenticated and approved for clinical use,” he said.

The governor also urged the people of the state to promptly report any suspected case for medical review and appropriate treatment,” he said.

According to him, the latest confirmed COVID-19 case lives in the state and has never travelled outside the state in recent time, thus indicating that there is community transmission.

“Our records of only four confirmed new cases support that the curve is not flattening yet and that there is still much to be done,” he said.

The governor said government would soon meet with religious leaders and other stakeholders in the state to explore ways of resuming religious activities in the state.

“We will accelerate such consultations and review. Without doubt, the people will hear from me very soon,” he said.

