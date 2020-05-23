ONDO 2020: We want direct primaries in Ondo election ― Kekemeke

Kindly Share This Story:

‌Dayo Johnson – Akure

A governorship aspirant and former Ondo State chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Hon Isaacs Kekemeke, weekend said that majority of party’s stakeholders in the state want the direct mode of primaries in electing the candidate of the party.

The party had fixed the governorship primary for July this year.

Kekemeke, while speaking with newsmen in Akure said that “the reason direct mode of primaries is preferred in Ondo State was because of controversies surrounding the emergence of party officials at the last congresses in the state.

He pointed out that “the direct mode of primaries would be the best for the state going by the controversies that surrounded the emergence of party officials at the last congresses in the state.

“We need to carry along very many interest groups in the party. We need a direct primary.

“We can establish protocols that enable people in their wards to gather and elect who they want by observing social distancing and making the use of face mask compulsory.

“I know that the direct primary is the preferable option. It is inevitable for victory and success of the party,” Kekemeke said.

Recall that the National Working Committee of the APC had chosen direct primary for the Edo State governorship primary slated for next month.

