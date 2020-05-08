Ondo 2020: Pro-Adelami group canvasses 2 terms for Ondo North

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Ajayi

Ondo North Professionals in Politics, OPYP, a group of professionals from Ondo North Senatorial district, has urged aggrieved members of All Progressive Congress in Ondo State to allow Ondo North complete its two terms if they really want to oust Governor Rotimi Akeredolu from office.

Speaking, the Coordinator of OPYP, Engr. Ambali Amuda explained that the only way the people of Ondo North could choose to vote against Governor Akeredolu was for the district to be allowed to serve out its two terms through another person from the same district.

His words, “The three districts cannot produce just one governor at the same time. But, it is only reasonable to allow the people of Ondo North to produce another person if they are expected to vote against their own son who is the incumbent governor.

“The best adoptable strategy to remove Akeredolu from office is for all the aggrieved members of APC across the state to join forces and support someone else from same Ondo North”.

Amuda who described Adelami as the man to beat in the APC gubernatorial primary election, added: “Aside the fact of sound leadership acumen, Adelami, has touched a lot of lives through his philanthropic activities in Ondo State. We urgently need someone like Adelami who has what it takes to pacify and reconcile aggrieved members of APC.” Amuda added.

