ONDO 2020: Akeredolu has no capacity to take Ondo to the next level — Adelegan

We don’t have reaction to allegations like this — Akeredolu

Dayo Johnson Akure

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress in Ondo State, Prince Dapo Adelegan has declared that the incumbent governor Rotimi Akeredolu has no leadership capacity to take the state to the next level of economic prosperity.

Adelegan while speaking with newsmen in Akure advised Akeredolu not to seek another term and bow out honourably.

According to him “the governor has failed to display competence and compassion in running the affairs of the state.

” Ondo state people are praying daily for a better governor, go to the streets, sample opinions,”

The aspirant who is Akeredolu kinsman promised that ” if elected the governor of Ondo state, l would use my business prowess to create industrial estates in all the border towns in the state with different targets.

” l will make Ore town the economic capital city of the state while Akure will remain the seat of government as part of his vision to make the state economic hub of Nigeria.

“We are in economic crisis with this COVID-19 pandemic, the world is facing extraordinary challenges, our state needs extraordinary people like me to be governor comes next years. Extraordinary time requires extraordinary people.

” The incumbent governor has refused to seek the expertise of prominent citizens of the state to contribute to the development of the state, all the economic advantages of the state remain untapped by government, we wait for federal allocation every month, we can’t grow like that. Where is the money now, the price of crude oil has crashed?

“He has no skill set to face extraordinary challenges, I have demonstrated over the years that I have the competence, knowledge, and Compassion to lead our state. What is lacking in the leadership today are these three key qualities, those leading are not Competent, Knowledgeable, and not Compassionate.

” l will use my economic blueprint known as “Ondo Global and Ondo Advantage ” to sell the state’s huge economic potentials to the international community.

Reacting, Akeredolu said Adelegan’s allegations were not worth his reaction, especially as the government continued to fight COVID-19 in the state.

Speaking through his Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, the governor said, “we have no reaction to allegations like these because they are perennial rantings of those who have chosen to place politics above the collective well being of the people at this critical period of the challenges posed by COVID-19.”

