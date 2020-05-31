Olubadan cancels masquerades dance over COVID-19 pandemic

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

As this year’s Egungun festival gets underway this week, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji has directed all masquerades, irrespective of grades to observe their rituals from their respective homes and pray for the speedy end to COVID-19.

Oba Adetunji disclosed this in a release signed by his Personal Assistant and Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Adeola Oloko in Ibadan over the weekend.

According to the first-class monarch, the decision not to have long procession this year was not unconnected with the new novel Coronavirus pandemic and the need to observe rules associated with social distancing.

Oba Adetunji stated that the boisterous nature of the festival has made it imperative for all masquerades to stay at home and perform all necessary rites until the authorities state otherwise.

The monarch said the decision was reached after extensive consultation with the relevant authorities and stakeholders.

Olubadan then advised all the people to wash their hands, use face mask and maintain social distancing at all times to curb the spread of the plague.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

