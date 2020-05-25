Okowa’s proposed Delta State security outfit is a welcome dev’t – Onuesoke

Kindly Share This Story:

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and Delta State Governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke commended Delta State Governors, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for initiating move to establish state security outfit nicknamed, “Operation Delta Hawk” , describing the action as a welcome development in checkmating insecurity in the state.

Reacting to Delta State Government statement to establish a security force to check rising insecurity, Onuesoke in a statement made available to our correspondent said the government action is in consonance with the wish of the masses that have been yearning for the introduction of community policing.

He explained that the introduction of the state security outfit will compliment the activities of the police force and other security organizations in the state that are deemed to have been overwhelmed by the increase criminal activities in the state.

Onuesoke advised the government to employ community youths who are conversant with the terrain into the new security outfit, adding that they will be able to fish out the criminals who after committing crime will hide in the locality.

He pointed out that although Delta Government have been in the forefront of fighting crime as revealed in the low rate of criminality in the state compared to other states, the introduction of the security outfit will further enhance the suppression of pockets of violent incidents such as kidnapping, armed robberies and farmers-herders clashes among others in the past.

While commending Okowa for being proactive in the fight against crime, Onuesoke recalled that the Delta State Governor being aware of a peaceful environment to the socio-economical development of the polity was at the forefront in the move to set up a South South regional security outfit to combat crime.

“Although, that move had not yielded the expected result, I am not surprised that Okowa who is anxious of protecting lives and property of his people decided to come up with a state security outfit which is first of its kind in Nigeria,” he stated.

Calling on the people of Delta State to support the initiative both in cash and in-kind, Onuesoke noted that without the protection of lives and properties, there is nothing like good governance, adding that a peaceful environment will lead to economical prospect.

Onuesoke equally appealed to other security organizations in the state to support and cooperate with “Operation Hawk” when it finally takes off so as to successfully combat crime from all fronts in the state.

VANGUARD

