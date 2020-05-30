Okowa, steadfast in transforming Delta, says Gbagi

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for his determination in improving the economic situation of the State.

He gave the commendation in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja to mark the occasion of the fifth anniversary of Okowa’s Administration in Delta State.

Governor Okowa, according to Gbagi, has before the Covid-19 pandemic, embarked on strategic efforts towards establishing industries across the state to shore-up employment figures and strengthen its economy.

He lauded Okowa for his commitment toward ensuring the sustenance of peace among the various tribes in the state.

“As we mark the fifth anniversary of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s Administration in Delta State today, let me use this opportunity to congratulate and commend the Executive Governor, who has demonstrated an unwavering commitment towards improving the economic situation of the people of Delta.

“Before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Nigeria, he made concerted efforts to reduce the rate of unemployment by setting up some industries within Delta State.

“Despite the challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic, he has remained focused more than ever in delivering the dividends of good governance to the people. There’s no better legacy to leave behind than by so doing.

“Without a doubt, Okowa has brought about unity among our people. Under his administration, we have witnessed several efforts by the State Government to instill a sense of oneness among the diverse ethnic groups in the state.

“I, therefore, urge the Governor to continue with the good work he started upon his election, as history shall remember him fondly for his immense contribution to the growth and development of Delta State,” Gbagi said.

