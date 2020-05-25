Okowa not chairman NEC sub-committee on COVID-19 economic growth – DTSG

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, has debunked media reports that the governor has been appointed to lead National Economic Council (NEC) sub-committee on post-COVID-19 economic growth.

He said in a statement in Asaba on Monday that the report which had been circulating in the mainstream and social media and had attracted a myriad of inquiries and goodwill messages was untrue.

Ifeajika explained that NEC, headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, recently created a Sub-Committee chaired by Okowa, to liaise with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on the modalities for lifting the national lockdown and re-opening the economy.

READ ALSO:

He pointed out that setting up of sub-committees to deal with pressing national issues such as COVID-19, was a routine of NEC, and therefore, not something deserving of media frenzy.

The CPS, however, stated that Gov. Okowa was mindful of the earnest desire of Nigerians for life to return to normal as quickly as possible, but that it had become necessary to set the record straight and correct the wrong impression the reports had created about the “appointment’’.

“The media and the public are please requested to take note of this clarification and take appropriate steps to stop the misinformation.

“The governor urges Nigerians to continue to pray for divine intervention to resolve the current health crisis, while also maintaining the necessary safety protocols and guidelines,’’ he said.

Kindly Share This Story: