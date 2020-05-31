Okowa mourns Ex-NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed deep sadness on the demise of immediate past Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru.

Baru died on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 60, after a brief illness. He hailed from Jama’are in Bauchi State.

He was appointed 18th Group Managing Director of NNPC, on July 4, 2016, and retired on July 7, 2019, upon attainment of 60 years.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa commiserated with the Baru family and Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State over the passing of the former NNPC boss.

He described the late Baru as a renowned engineer, who brought his wealth of experience to bear on the discharge of his duties all through the years he served at NNPC.

Okowa said that NNPC under Baru’s watch maintained oil production levels above two million barrels per day, adding that Baru also ensured a boost in gas production thereby making NNPC the largest supplier of gas to power electricity.

According to the governor, the news of his death came to me as a shock and I send my heartfelt condolences to the family, Jama’are community, the government, and people of Bauchi State and NNPC.

“As an astute petroleum engineer, Baru was a man of great wisdom and insight, who contributed immensely to the economic development of our country throughout his service at the NNPC.

“While serving as GMD, he maintained oil production levels above two million barrels per day and increased crude oil production by NNPC flagship Upstream Company, Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC).

“He was also instrumental to the boosting of gas production which made NNPC the largest supplier of gas to power; and saving enormous financial resources through Direct Sale Direct Purchase (DSDP) scheme adopted for products import.

“The NNPC under his watch reduced the cost of crude oil production per barrel in the country from 27 dollars to 22 dollars and sustained petroleum products supply nationwide, thereby eliminating fuel scarcity in the country,” he said.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the exit of a great statesman, Dr. Maikanti Kachalla Baru, who contributed immensely to the economic development of Nigeria when he held sway at the NNPC.

“He will be sorely missed, especially for his outstanding accomplishments and innovations at the NNPC,” Okowa added.

Kindly Share This Story: