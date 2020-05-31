Okowa hails Prof. Innocent Ujah on his election as NMA President

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated Professor Innocent Ujah on his election as President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

Ujah, a professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, was the immediate past Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Yaba, Lagos.

Ujah was elected at the association’s Annual General Conference and Delegates Meeting held online on Saturday. He polled 347 votes to defeat his closest rival, Oguzie Jerry, who got 19 votes.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, on Sunday in Asaba, felicitated with Ujah, and described him as a “distinguished medical scholar and outstanding patriot”.

He said that Ujah had distinguished himself as a professional with proven progressive experience in National Maternal Health policy development in Nigeria.

According to him, the new NMA president was involved in national integrated planning, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation activities in the 36 states and FCT, and contributed to the institution of safe motherhood activities in Nigeria since 1990.

Okowa urged him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new task, saying that he should give prime attention to adherence to medical ethics by medical practitioners.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you, Professor Innocent Ujah, on your election as President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

“It is a thing of joy to note that you won the election with a very wide margin which indicated the overwhelming acceptance of your competence and ability to lead the professional body of medical doctors in Africa’s largest country.

“While I congratulate you on this victory, let me remind you that the task ahead is daunting and onerous and you must bring your wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of your duties as president of the association.

“I, therefore, charge you to remain committed as you lead the NMA to promote universal health coverage and to ensure that Nigeria flattens the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the governor stated.

