Okowa charges political appointees to shun nepotism

Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on Wednesday, charged political appointees in the state to be fair, equitable, and shun nepotistic considerations in the discharge of their duties.

The governor made the call while swearing in two new Special Advisers in Asaba.

He said that the new appointments were necessary to keep the wheel of governance running smoothly and to ensure that his administration had a formidable team to build on its stronger Delta vision.

He charged the appointees to discharge their responsibilities in accordance with section 196 (Sub-section 1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and work selflessly for the good governance and development of the State.

The new Special Advisers are Chief Godwin Ogadi and Chief Andrew Osawota.

Okowa said, “In the face of the most challenging moment in our contemporary history, we have nonetheless resolved as an administration to continue to do the needful to keep the wheel of governance running smoothly.

“Aside from being long-standing party stalwarts, the appointees have distinguished themselves as strategic thinkers, astute administrators, and capable leaders – essential qualities required for the office.

“As I have always said, Special Advisers occupy a distinct role in our modern democratic setting; they are needed for their expert policy inputs and ability to marry politics and policy in order to actualise the administration’s goals and objectives.

“It goes without saying that the next three years are going to be very challenging and draining; the coronavirus pandemic poses a clear and present danger to the national economy and, by implication, our developmental aspirations.

“We will, therefore, need all the competence, skill, and experience that we can muster. This is where your appointments became very apt.’’

He expressed confidence that his administration would benefit from the vast knowledge, maturity, and political savvy of the new appointees “as we navigate our way through the current challenges’’.

“As Special Advisers, being experts in your respective fields, I expect nothing but sound and practical advice that will ensure a Stronger Delta standing on the tripod of Prosperity, Peace, and Progress.

“I urge you to make fairness and equity your watchwords in the discharge of your duties. Public servants constantly come under the pressure to give preferential treatment to their kith and kin, but you must guard against such nepotistic considerations,” the governor added.

“While you are expected to be very active and contribute meaningfully to your immediate constituency, you must also realise that your obligation is to the good people of Delta, irrespective of their ethnic nationality, party affiliation, socio-economic status, or educational background.

“Having known both of you for a considerable length of time, I am confident you will justify the confidence reposed in you by this appointment,” he added.

Chief Osawota responded on behalf of the new advisers and thanked the governor for considering them worthy to be part of the team to build a stronger Delta State.

He told the governor that they identified with his vision and would work with him to attain the desired objectives of his administration.

