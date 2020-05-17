Okere-Urhobo Kingship: Any attempt to exclude us, will lead to anarchy- Itifo, Makro Families warn

Kindly Share This Story:

A fresh crisis appears to be brewing in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, following a warning by the Itifo and Makro Families, that any attempt to exclude them in the process of selecting a new king for Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, Warri, will lead to anarchy.

Head of Itifo and Makro families, Pa. (Chief) Franklin Akporiaye and Pa. (Chief) Austin Ighorue respectively, in a statement released Sunday, said: “We must put it on good record that the Itifo and Makro Families, did not accept any purported recommendation of the Peace Committee headed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution, Chief Edwin Uzor, at the Government Annex, Warri.

“As far as we know, the Peace Committee headed by Chief Edwin Uzor, has not made any final recommendation regarding the Okere-Urhobo Kingship dispute, hence members of the public should out-rightly disregard the Friday, May 15 publication, claiming otherwise.

“We are also certain that His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has not endorsed any report, knowing fully well that peace building is one of his priorities.”

The statement which emphasized that Kingmakers must emanate from the five families that make up the Kingdom: “Olodi, Itifo, Makro, Ighogbadu and Oki- with an asterisk on Oki family, since they don’t have any Chief in Okere-Urhobo Kingdom”, noted inter-alia, “It is imperative to state at this juncture that Chief Edwin Uzor, had in a chat, denied authorizing the May 15 misleading publication, since the final report is yet to be completed and released.”

The warning by the Itifo and Makro families is a reaction to reports claiming that the protracted kingship dispute in Okere-Urhobo kingdom, has been resolved by the Delta State Government

