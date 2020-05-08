OIL PRICE CRASH:  Privatise refineries, repeal PPPRA, PEF Acts, CSOs tell FG

Kindly Share This Story:

Seek legal backing for fuel subsidy removal

By Michael Eboh

A coalition of 14 Civil Society Organisations (CSO), yesterday, called the Federal Government to urgently privatise the country’s four refineries and salvage the country from further loss of revenue.

They said the measure has become imperative in the face of the looming global economic downturn and the low crude oil price brought about by the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the consortium of CSOs also called for the repeal of the Acts establishing the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) and the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF).

They also advised the Federal Government to clarify its stance on the Petroleum Support Fund, especially with the elimination of subsidy on petroleum products.

The CSOs called on the government to adopt a merit-based model, should it consider an outright sale of the refineries, or in the privatization of the refineries, such as the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) model.

They said, “We suggest the adoption of a transparent merit based model for privatization either considering the NLNG for part privatization or an outright sale. We encourage the government to adopt favorable fiscal terms that bring about a renewed investors’ confidence and also help fast track the proposed 29+ refineries, which still have valid operating licenses.”

Concerning the PPPRA and PEF, the group emphasized a restructuring of the two downstream agencies in light of recent developments in the international crude oil market and realities in the Nigeria petroleum industry.

