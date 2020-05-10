Kindly Share This Story:

The Ogun State Ministry of Health has reacted to a viral video circulating in the social media about a corpse claimed to be a victim of COVID-19 at its Primary Health Center (PHC), Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta on Friday, May 9, 2020.

The Hon. Commissioner for Health, Ogun State, Dr. Tomi Coker, in a statement said that the corpse was Brought in Dead (BID) with the driver, who arrived at the PHC along with individual’s husband, hurriedly pushing the body on the floor. It was at this moment that someone captured the corpse on camera.

He further stated that the “matron in charge of the facility swung into action by arranging for one of our ambulances to evacuate the corpse, while both the deceased and her husband were tested for COVID – 19, the results of which are still being awaited.

“The entire premises of the health center were also immediately decontaminated. We hereby urge the member of the public not to panic”

The commissioner assured residents that as a responsive and responsible government, the state will leave no stone unturned at ensuring containment of this pandemic among its citizenry.

