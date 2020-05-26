Ogoni women go topless, vow full nude protest over detention of demolished hotel manager

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugbirhi

PORT HARCOURT – Ogoni women, Tuesday, rallied topless in protest at Zaakpon community, Khana Local Government Area, demanding the release of arrested Dr. Azoroh Bariledum, Manager of Rivers State Government’s demolished Prodest Hotel, Alode, Eleme.

The protesters, enraged by the State Government’s disclosure that Azoroh has tested positive to Covid-19 in detention, vowed to match naked to Government House Port Harcourt, Wednesday if the hotel manager was not released within 24 hours.

According to one of the protesting women, “Our son did no wrong. He never had Coronavirus before he was arrested! and detained.

“We are suspicious and hope it’s not what we are thinking, that someone deliberately infected our son with the pandemic to prove a point that he was guilty of the allegations being levelled against him. We will not accept that.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

