Ogoloma sets agenda for youths with New Generation Africa amidst COVID-19

In a bid to transform the minds of Africa’s public figures and sensitise them to change their community positively, New Generation Africa platform has intensified discussions to engage young people.

Created by Daniel Ogoloma, the platform has since increased its engagement following the COVID-19 pandemic as more people are at home.

According to Ogoloma, the platform has hosted educative and impactful conversations with individuals from all professions including actors, musicians, politicians, entertainers and economists.

Ogoloma stressed that while a lot of the time, public figures and celebrities are looked at as selfish individuals that merely prey on the masses for a paycheck, these conversations give them the opportunity to express themselves and let their fans know their current and future outreach missions that will empower the next generation.

Having hosted politicians on his platform, @dcogoloma, he said: “They all seem to have the same stance and that is to ensure that young people actually have the ability to be in office and aren’t just zealous.

“These amazing politicians stressed that should any young person have the right CV and merit to be in office, then it is the job of the potential candidate’s party chairman to place them in the right position based on this not based on the size of their pockets.”

He noted that for more young people to drive the change they desire, they need to stop thinking about their age and what opportunities they might have lost, but rather be good at something as opportunity is imminent.

Ogoloma added: “If a footballer is good, they play regardless of age. If they aren’t good they don’t play. Young people need to stop talking about age and start thinking about the level they need to be at.”

The young entrepreneur and advocate for good governance encouraged all young people to partner with the government and NGOs to volunteer.

“It’s imperative we who are young, healthy and strong make the effort to contribute in helping our communities to the best of our ability,” he added.

He said while young people do not need any specific skills to achieve a new Africa, “however, the youths must imbibe the three principles of sacrifice, loyalty to the cause and do better than yesterday’s efforts.

“The Oxford University student added that there is an awakening; a huge burgeoning new interest in where mankind started. Today, Africa is much more than the greatest emerging economy, luring interest and investment. Now is the future.

“That future is not dependent on handouts and good intention from the West and the rest. That future should not, and cannot, be the brutal assets stripping of the past.

“It’s a tightly geared future, inextricably linked to opportunities both within and beyond its shores.”

