Kindly Share This Story:

By: Victoria Ojeme

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission at the weekend called on all Heads of Ministries, department and agencies to apply emotional intelligence at all times in the service of the administration and the nation.

In a statement made available to journalists, signed by the public Relation officer Abdur-Rahman Balogun, called for the release of its office equipment.

According to the statement, “We look forward to the release of all our equipment which include over 140 work stations, computers, printers, a fully equipped call centre, amongst others.

“We are optimistic that all items locked up since Feb. 11th, will be released to us in good condition.

We thank Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora for their overwhelming support during this trying period, and promise to continue to remain focused and work with diligence and determination.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: