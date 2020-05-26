ODORG will boost agriculture, housing in South-West — Ibrahim

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

Oranmiyan Dynasty Organisation, ODORG, has vowed to revamp the dwindling agricultural sector of the South-West and provide low-cost housing for sundry disadvantaged Nigerians, yearning for shelter.

The group also promised to delve into the health and educational sectors of the country, with a view to sanitising and revamping them through supports and collaborations.

Convener of the group, Mr. Jimoh Ibrahim, who said the formation of the Oranmiyan Dynasty Organisation came as a response to the present pillaging of the Yoruba vast development prowess, which placed the race at the fore-front in the twilight of civil rule in Nigeria.

ALSO READ:

The Malaysian-based businessman, who is also CEO of Nish Logistics Global and Shipment Services, said: “The Yoruba race is at the forefront of development projects in Nigeria, culminating to the establishment of the first radio station in Africa, the cocoa house, the legendary free education programme as championed by the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, among others.”

According to him, the Yoruba race attained those lofty feats through revenues generated mainly from agriculture and was able to earn a lot of first in the areas of education, industrialisation and physical development.

Ibrahim, who has a foundation, Oranmiyan Foundation, and also proprietor of Nish Crystal International School, Lagos, promised that the Oranmiyan Dynasty Organisation is poised to revive the Yoruba agricultural, health and education sectors through provisions of aids and equipment to encourage the teeming youths back to near perfection in their chosen endeavours.

He said: “Today, we speak to men and women across nations; we speak to Yoruba people in the heavily-impoverished ancient communities of the vast Yoruba country.

“We speak to the fishermen, the hunters of our great forests, the farmers of the hilly countryside, the haggling fishermen and women, the seafarers, the herbs men, traders, toil-worn workers in the vast factories, awed young girls, students, haves and the have-nots that collectively face the scorching living conditions;

“Our message is that Oranmiyan Dynasty Organisation, ODORG, has come to rejig our society into sanity.

“It is our aim, as a group, to revive our cultural values and our tradition, while we roll up our sleeves to confront the nagging poverty currently staring us in the face in the midst of plenty.”

Besides, he noted that the primary objective of the organisation would be to see to the alleviation of poverty among the South-West people through soft loans for petty traders, promotion of agriculture among the younger generation through the introduction of mechanised farming and distribution of seeds and farming aids that would boost proceeds.

He added that vast parcels of land have been secured at Osun, Ekiti, Oyo and Ogun states, by ODORG, to commence mechanised farming, aimed at addressing the food needs of people in the country.

Urging the support of the South-West people, Ibrahim called for a dogged approach to liberate the race from “those hostile to our values, our custom, our faith and our collective destiny,” noting that “it is time to rise up and break the excruciating chain of repression and melancholy.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: