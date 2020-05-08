Obiano imposes 12-hour curfew on Umumbo, Omor communities Clash

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has imposed a 6 pm. to 6 am. curfew on Umumbo and Omor communities in Ayamelum Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by Mr C-DON Adinuba, the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, on Thursday in Awka.

The imposition of curfew was sequel to the clashes between the two communities in the last two days over land, resulting in the death of one person and destruction of property in both communities.

While condemning the conflict, Adinuba said that it was antithetical to the policy of the Obiano-led government on peace and peaceful coexistence.

A source, who preferred anonymity, told Newsmen in Awka that more than 50 persons from both communities were still missing, with scores injured since Tuesday when the conflict broke out.

Adinuba said that security agents, drawn from the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) had since been drafted to the war-torn communities to maintain law and order.

“This conflict is a negation of the strenuous efforts the government and people of Anambra State have been making in the past six years to make the state not only the safest and most secured in the federation but also, the most socially- harmonious.

“Given that the state government considers the safety of the life and property of every Anambra person an article of faith, those responsible for the violence will be made to face the full weight of the law.

“The security agencies, including the Anambra Vigilance Group (AVG), are hereby directed to arrest everyone involved in the conflict and bring him or her to justice.

“The arrest and prosecution of those connected with the Umumbo-Omor crisis will serve as a lesson to others who may wish to fan the embers of disunity and crisis in any other part of the state,” Adinuba stated.

He noted that the actions of those behind the conflict were inimical to the state government’s drive towards the rapid economic and social development of the state.

The commissioner, however, assured residents of government’s unwavering resolve to make the state the most peaceful in Nigeria and beyond.

