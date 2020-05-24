Obaseki harps on increased awareness on biodiversity amid COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has implored environment activists, community leaders and local councils to continue to push for actions and behaviours that preserve the pristine features in Nigeria’s forest belt amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

The governor made the call on the occasion of the commemoration of the World Biological Diversity Day marked every May 22, by the United Nations and its various organs.

Obaseki noted that it was imperative to preserve the country’s biodiversity as some of the solutions to the pandemic plaguing the world could be found in nature.

According to him, “On this day, it is important to stress the need to conserve nature and preserve the defining features of our pristine flora and fauna, amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused everyone to be indoors and the forest assets at the risk of being unattended to. However, we need to ensure that these assets are protected for other organisms that benefit from our peculiar biological makeup in this period.”

He described the theme for the 2020 celebration, Our solution is in nature, as germane, noting that remedies for ailments such as the one the world is currently plagued with can be found in our peculiar biodiversity if only researchers look hard enough.

Obaseki noted that the state government was working with the Federal Government to preserve the Okomu Forest Reserve, as the Okomu National Park is a national asset that can boost tourism receipts.

According to the United Nations, “2018 marks the 25th anniversary of the entry into force of the Convention on Biological Diversity. Since entering into force, the Convention has been implemented through the vision and leadership displayed by countries, non-governmental and inter-governmental organisations, indigenous peoples and local communities, the scientific community and individuals alike.”

