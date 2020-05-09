Obasanjo’s ex-wife woos youths in search for COVID-19 cure

Kindly Share This Story:

The ex-wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Mrs Taiwo, has asked youths in Nigeria to join her effort to free the country from the rampaging coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement she issued on Saturday, she noted that her voluntary organisation, Youths for National & International Responsibility, wants all the youths in Nigeria to join her and be persistent in the process of finding lasting solution to the nation’s current coronavirus pandemic.

The statement read in part: “Youths for National & International Responsibility, a.k.a. We care,We love, is an amalgamation of all ethnic youths in Nigeria, bringing them together and uniting in love, with no ethnic barrier, no hatred, no superiority, no arrogance.

“We are commitment with genuine purpose, devoting to render humanitarian services to continuously look for internal and African home-made, non-toxic, cheap and affordable solutions to the rampaging pandemic problem.

“We all go into every nook and corner of our nation to get hidden and unknown, yet very effective cure for the virus; that is affordable to all which we will publicise and bring to the knowledge of all on radio, TV, newspapers, social media etc in English and in all our local languages.

“Any effective discovery for the cure will be given out to the poor at very cheap rate or free where necessary.

“This is a wake-up call for all our youths in Nigeria and a challenge for them to be impactful and to take charge for God and the people and be genuine problem solvers, not by insulting, abusing and judging any group or person or government.

“Our driven objective is what can we do as youths of Nigeria to play our part, to bring solutions that is permanent to the current coronavirus plaque.

“Another very deadly plaque has been predicted to come after coronavirus. I want the youths to join hands with me and other mothers in the land to combat the current coronavirus. We should not leave the problem for the government alone to solve for us.

“We invite youths from the North and South to volunteer their services.

