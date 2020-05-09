Obasa: A Custodian of Law

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayoyemi Mojoyinola

The Speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, is one whose impact in the Lagos State Government can never be overemphasized considering his contribution to its development..

He has been very instrumental in the progress recorded in Lagos State, ensuring accountability on the part of the executive arm and total improvement in all sectors of Lagos economy as a whole.

Obasa started his political career in 1999 after contesting for the seat of a councilor at Agege Local Government under the Alliance for Democracy (AD) and won.

He became a member of the State Assembly in 2003 and had since then being re-elected by the millions of people in his constituency. At different terms, the speaker served as a member of numerous committees including Committee on Lands and Housing and Physical Planning. At different times, he served as Chairman of Committee on Rural Development, House Committee on Public Account for Local Government for six years and Chairman, House Committee on Budget and Economic Planning.

No doubt, Obasa’s continued re-election can only be attributed to the excellent character he has built over the years. From a councilor to a member of the house of assembly to the speaker of the house of assembly, this is nothing short of quality service to the people.

Also, several governments have worked with this excellent lawmaker, yet his strictness, transparency, humility has stood Obasa out at often times. He has also been able to get them on their toes with his strict adherence to details and compliance to rules and regulations.

Recently, during the Covid-19 crisis that has struck the world, Obasa ensured that Lagosians, especially in his constituency, are well fed through several palliative packages that were second to none in the state. And the palliatives which received several accolades, even from his fellow lawmakers, include cash, rice, bread, other palliatives to mention a few, in other to ameliorate the untold hardship of his constituency

At this juncture, it is worthy to reveal that Rt. (Hon) Mudashiru Obasa is the chairman of the conference of speakers In Nigeria, the post bestowed on him by other speakers, who have individually sized up his capabilities and discovered that this lawmaker is worthy of being their leader.

Without mincing words, he has been a very good custodian of law as enshrined in the 1999 constitution and good governance in the Centre Of Excellence over the years and should be well appreciated for his contribution towards the country’s development.

Vanguard

