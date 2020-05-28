NYSC extends nine Corps members service year, as 11 absconds in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

Nine members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), in Osun State had their service year extended, as 11 corps members absconded from service.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Osun State Coordinator of the NYSC, Adewale Adegoke, and made available to journalists in Osogbo as the scheme commenced distribution of certificates to Batch B, Stream I, Corps members, on Thursday.

The NYSC passing out parade was scheduled for yesterday, but due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, discharge certificates were distributed to corps members in the local governments of their place of primary assignment.

According to him, “2348 corps members completed the service year successfully, 9 corps members had their service year extended while 11 abscond from service.

“They were also issued official letters of introduction to aid their movement due to the restriction imposed in the state”.

He added that officers of the scheme had been deployed to all the council areas in the state to ensure strict compliance with social distancing measures for the 10 days the exercise would last.

The state Coordinator, who personally monitored the exercise in Olorunda local government, said senior officers were deployed to all the four zones in the state.

“We have arranged for certificate distribution at local government level and will last for ten days. Officers were equally sent out to monitor the exercise in all the local government to ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 prevention specifications”, the statement added.

