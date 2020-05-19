Nurse ends up in quarantine after sneaking out of Nairobi to visit lover

Kindly Share This Story:

Video: Citizen Digital

A Kenyan nurse has been quarantined after travelling from the capital, Nairobi, to Nakuru town in the Rift Valley region to visit her boyfriend under the pretext of going to offer essential services.

The government has restricted travel in and out of Nairobi except for cargo trucks to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Health workers are among essential service providers allowed to travel out of the capital and to operate past curfew hours.

READ ALSO: Kenya shuts Somalia and Tanzania borders to stem virus outbreak

Neighbours alerted police of the nurse’s presence, local broadcaster Citizen TV reports.

Police visited the house in the company of health officials who said the nurse’s temperature was higher than normal and took her for 14-days mandatory quarantine.

The nurse reportedly identified herself to police manning roadblocks and told them she was going to offer essential services.

BBC

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: