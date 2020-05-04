NSE looks to listing of state-owned entities for market stability

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nkiruka Nnorom

THE Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, has pointed to the privatization of state-owned enterprises through public offering as a catalysts for the stability of the stock market.

The Exchange indicated this in a report titled: “Impact of Privatisation on Nigeria’s Economy”, saying that previous efforts by the government had resulted not just in increase in the number of companies listed in the market, but has had positive impact in public participation in the capital market.

Besides, it said that privatization of public enterprises through public offering has also led to improved efficiency in the now listed entities, while some of the companies have recorded significant value appreciation. It cited example of the first and second phase of privatization in Nigeria that led to the listing of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (1989) and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) Plc (1999) respectively, saying that the companies have been instrumental in deepening the market and broadening its shareholders’ base.

The report stated: “So far, the privatized enterprises in Nigeria have been able to achieve the desired objective of increased efficiency and productivity and this is reflected in the appreciated market prices in the now public companies.

“Some other examples include Okomu Oil Palm which was privatized and listed on the NSE in 1991 and has since grown to become Nigeria’s leading oil palm company with current share price of N68 and a market capitalization of over N52.51 billion as at March 31, 2020. The re-establishment of the Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPE) in 1999 led to the privatization of Benue Cement Company along with 24 other companies.

“Consequently, the Federal Government of Nigeria’s majority shares in the company was sold in April 2000 with the emergence of Dangote Industries Limited as the core investor in the company. By 2006, the annual turnover of the company skyrocketed to N6.02 billion from N391 million in 2003, indicating a giant stride. From a mere N5.00 at the end of the first quarter of 2006, the market price of the stock appreciated to about N55.00 in April 2007.

“It is possible in the long run to envisage the emergence of Nigeria as one of the attractive depots for investment given the government’s continued efforts towards privatization of state-owned entities.”

