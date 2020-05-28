NPF now has 8-Departments, 8-DIGs, 17-Zonal Commands, 4-FCID Annexes

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of efforts at addressing threats posed by the dynamics of crimes in the country and the full implementation of the Federal Government Community Policing initiative, the Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the reorganization of the Nigeria Police Force.

A statement by DCP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer said, “This reorganization includes full autonomy of the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), creation of five additional Police Zonal Command Headquarters and the decentralization of the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (FCIID).

“By this re-organization, the FIB, which was previously a section under the FCIID, is now a full-fledged Department of the Force to be headed by a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG). With this new arrangement, the Nigeria Police Force now has eight (8) Departments and each is headed by a DIG.

“The Departments are:

Department of Finance and Administration

Department of Operations

Department of Logistics and Supply

Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID)

Department of Training and Development

Department of Research and Planning

Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

Force Intelligence Department

“The Federal Government also approved the further decentralization of the FCID with the establishment of two additional offices in Enugu and Gombe States.

” While the office in Enugu is expected to take care of investigations of major crimes emanating from the South-East and South-South geo-political zones, the office in Gombe will take care of the North-East geo-political zone. Each of these Annexes, in addition to the pre-existing ones in Lagos and Kaduna States, shall be headed by an Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) who shall report to the DIG in-charge of the FCID, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“In a similar vein, five (5) new Police Zonal Command Headquarters have been created for the Nigeria Police Force in addition to the hitherto existing twelve (12) Zonal Command Headquarters.

“This makes a total of seventeen (17) Zonal Command Headquarters in the country. The five (5) new Zonal Commands are Akure (Ondo/Ekiti Commands), Awka (Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi), Yenagoa (Bayelsa, Rivers Commands), Maiduguri (Yobe, Borno Commands) and Katsina (Katsina, Kaduna Commands).

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, while thanking the President, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Police Council, expresses confidence that the reorganization will further bring policing closer to the people, improve the response time of the Police to incidents across the country and generally promote efficiency in service delivery. ”

