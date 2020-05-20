Nothing like Niger-Delta or South-South – Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader speaks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has faulted the establishment of Niger-Delta and South-South in Nigeria.

In a statement he sent to Vanguard, through Emma Powerful, the group’s publicity secretary, Kanu argued that Abia, Cross River, Akwa Ibom are the same people.

He said there is nothing like Niger-Delta or South-South, noting that only a fool would call him or herself a Niger-Deltan or South-South person.

Read the full statement below:

Abia, Cross River, Akwa Ibom are the same people

“I want to educate the enemies of Biafra, traitors within and agents of the Janjaweed Caliphate that there is NOTHING like Niger-Delta or South South. I maintain that only a fool and a roundly unintelligent one at that can ever call him or herself a Niger-Deltan or South South person. The British and their illiterate Fulani house niggers thought they could divide us, not knowing that what binds all the nations of Biafra is stronger than the hate they planted amongst us.

“The building blocks of a NATION is commonality of culture as universally defined and accepted and they don’t come lesser than the reverred EKPE & OKONKO fraternities which bind Bende province in Abia, Efik and Ibiobio together as one family. Go through the text on the first picture, you will see that Abiriba ranks alongside other clans in Biafra all the way to Bakassi peninsular as having the same EKPE culture.

“Abiriba is the umbilical cord that ties Igbos to their bretheren in Ejeagham, Efik, Ibibio, Annang, Bakassi and all the way to parts of Ambazonia. Abiriba people of Bende in Abia State is by far the richest clan in Africa per capita and are the only Igbo group that use ‘ung or ong’ similar to that in Effi’ong or Ob’ong in their lexicon. Check out the writing on the cultural float in the second picture below.

“Without prejudice to my fellow Biafrans in Bini that I love dearly, I want to ask those that carved out South South/Niger-Delta, what are the tangible cultural ties or affinity between the people of Cross River and Bini that led to put them together in a geopolitical unit? Because Abia State has EKPE and OKONKO cults which are bonded to cultures in Cross River & Akwa Ibom states.

“My question therefore is, on what basis did Fulani Janjaweed determine who to include in their South South region when clearly the closest relatives to Cross River and Akwa Ibom is Abia?

However Wikipedia.org has it that; “The Niger Delta is the delta of the Niger River sitting directly on the Gulf of Guinea on the Atlantic Ocean in Nigeria. It is typically considered to be located within nine coastal southern Nigerian states, which include: all six states from the South South geopolitical zone, one state (Ondo) from South West geopolitical zone and two states (Abia and Imo) from South East geopolitical zone. Of all the states that the region covers, only Cross River is not an oil-producing state.

“The Niger Delta is a very densely populated region sometimes called the Oil Rivers because it was once a major producer of palm oil. The area was the British Oil Rivers Protectorate from 1885 until 1893, when it was expanded and became the Niger Coast Protectorate. The delta is a petroleum-rich region and has been the center of international controversy over pollution.”

