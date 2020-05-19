Northern youths flooding South are not Almajirai — Tanko Yakassai

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

Former Liaison Officer to President Shehu Shagari, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, on Tuesday, clarified that the northern youths flooding the South are not Almajirai.

Yakassai, who tried to set the records straight regarding the influx of northern youths to the South, said the youths were not Almajirai.

Yakassai, in an interview with Vanguard, said: “You need to investigate those who are sending these Almajirai. Is it true that they are Almajirai?”

Still on the Northern youths flooding South, Yakssai said: “I saw a bunch of youths wearing shirts; the Almajirai don’t wear shirts. In the beginning, they said Fulani and now they changed to Almajirai.

“They wear the same things most of our compatriots wear. These are not the Almajirai from where I come from.

“This is part of the kill-and-hate Nigeria campaign and I will not be part of it.

“I am a committed Nigerian; I spent all my life, starting from 1953 when I was just 28 years old, to fight for the unity of Nigeria.

“I will not support or associate myself with anybody who is anti-Nigeria.”

