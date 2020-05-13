Northern Youth groups Laud Gambari’s appointment as Chief of Staff

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Associations, JACOM, has applauded the appointment of Professor Ibrahim Gambari as Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, saying it was well deserved.

Murtala Abubakar, Convener of JACOM,said in a statement on Wednesday that as youth group, their major challenge was on how to overcome the problems of youth unemployment with its attendant consequences to which Gambari’s past records had demonstrated zeal and commitment toward resolving it and putting an end to its socioeconomic contradictions.

According to the youth groups, “The appointment of Professor Ibrahim Agbola Gambari as the new Chief of Staff to the President was received with delight by our dynamic group.

We offer our most sincere congratulations to the erudite scholar, renowned diplomat and very distinguished African on his assumption of office as Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“We are most appreciative of the humility displayed by Professor Gambari in accepting, once again, to serve Nigeria in the Presidency. This is because a glimpse in his CV revealed he had held very superior positions at the national and international scale. However, he chosed to avail his service to Nigeria at her direst hour of need.”

“We have no doubt in our minds that his huge experience as a seasoned diplomat, his wisdom and guidance, will help the administration to strive to much greater heights in delivering the dividends of democracy to ordinary Nigerians, especially the teeming youth of this great country.”

They said they looked forward to working with the new Chief of Staff on their shared agenda in the challenges of unemployment.”

“We hope and pray that together, we shall work in harnessing the great potentials of Nigerian youth to reinvigorate growth and development in all sectors of the Nigerian economy.”

“We the Northern youth, and indeed those from other regions of Nigeria are praying that Prof Gambari will deploy his skills accumulated over the years in the service of humanity to bring accelerated dividends that will meet the expectations of Nigerians.”

“We congratulate Mr President for having such a man of distinction as his Chief of Staff. We pray for a good and harmonious working relationship in the Presidential Villa and wish Prof Gambari God’s guidance and good health.”

“We pledge our continued support to the course of our motherland and look forward to productive cooperation in our collective efforts towards a great Nigeria.”

