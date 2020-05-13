Vanguard Logo

Northern Govs congratulate new chief of staff, Ibrahim Agboola Gambari

By Therese Nanlong

The Northern Governors’ Forum has congratulated Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, over his appointment as the new Chief of Staff by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a congratulatory message, Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong described his appointment as “most deserving and timely.”

Lalong, according to his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham said, “We are delighted with this opportunity that Mr. President has given Prof. Gambari to serve the nation. The Professor comes into the job with huge experience and knowledge on governance and service, which we believe will enable him perform well. As Northern Governors, we assure him of our support and prayers as he takes on this very important role.”

The Governors also commended the President for his choice of Prof. Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff, saying “his vast knowledge in administration both at home and abroad will assist the President in delivering on his campaign promises to Nigerians.”

