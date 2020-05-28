Kindly Share This Story:

The Organizers of Nigeria’s most innovative talent event and reality TV show, “The Big Dreams Nigeria Talent Show”, has announced its readiness to commence the event, which was initially placed on hold as a result of the lockdown order across major cities in Nigeria.

The Director made this know via an official online statement he released few days ago. He highlighted some of the notable expositions and activities which the contesting Housemates will engage in immediately they resume the “Big Dreams House”. He stated that the selected 30 Housemates for the 2020 edition of Big Dream Nigeria Talent Show will focus on talent-drills surrounding Music and Acting.

According to Amb Kingsley Amafibe, the CEO of Peace Ambassador Agency and also the Principal Executive of Big Dreams Nigeria Talent Show, noted that the house will have two in-house Music Producers, who will be directing and producing songs and sounds respectively for Contestants who are talented in the music art.

He also noted that Big Dreams Talent Show will work on a movie project and a book titled “Virtue” that will be developed to review the nature and developments of GirlChild Education in Africa. Amb. Kingsley stated that the movie will feature popular Nollywood personalities and celebrities including Nonso Diobi, Chyke Chuks, Francis Duru, Empress Njamah, Akpororo as well as Housemates of the 2020 Big Dreams Nigeria Talent Show.

He however described the talent event as one that will discover, train and build young talents across Nigeria and in Africa. Kingsley concluded by narrating the situation of displacements of several talents in Nigeria. He noted that if governments at all tiers and we’ll meaning Nigerians in business, captains of industries and political office holders can invest hugely into talents, the growing rate of crime would reduce significantly. He therefore stated that the Big Dream project has been designed to produce highly talented Nigerians who will be at the frontline of the creative and entertainment industries.

